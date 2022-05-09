Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,966,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

