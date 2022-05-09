Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 992,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,338,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 218,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,727,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

