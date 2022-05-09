Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.98. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $21.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,964. Abiomed has a one year low of $252.06 and a one year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.39.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after buying an additional 106,551 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

