Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,716,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.68. 94,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.30. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

