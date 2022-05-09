ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 556,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.53. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

