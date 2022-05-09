Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS) Announces May 13th IPO

Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS) plans to raise $15 million in an IPO on Friday, May 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,000,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Actelis Networks, Inc. generated $8.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $5.3 million. The company has a market-cap of $78 million.

Boustead Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Actelis Networks, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Actelis is a networking solutions company with a mission to enable fast, secure, cost-effective and easily implemented communication for Internet of Things, or IoT, projects, deployed over wide areas such as cities, campuses, airports, military bases, roads and rail. Our networking solutions use a combination of newly deployed fiber infrastructure and existing copper and coaxial lines to create a highly cost-effective, secure and quick-to-deploy network. Our patent protected hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions deliver excellent communication over fiber to locations that may be easy to reach with new fiber. However, for locations that are difficult to reach with fiber, we can upgrade existing copper lines, to deliver cyber-hardened, high-speed connectivity without needing to replace the existing copper infrastructure with new fiber. We believe that such hybrid fiber-copper networking solution has distinct advantages in most real-life installations, providing significant budget savings and accelerating deployment of modern IoT networks. We believe that our solutions can provide connectivity over fiber or copper up to multi-Gigabit communication, while supporting Gigabit-Grade reliability and quality. When high-speed, long reach, high reliability and secure connectivity is required, network operators usually resort to using wireline communication over physical communication lines rather than wireless communication that is more limited in performance, reliability and security. However, wireline communication infrastructure is costly, and often accounts for more than 50% of total cost of ownership (ToC) and time to deploy wide-area IoT projects. Typically, providing new fiber connectivity to hard-to-reach locations is costly and time-consuming, often requiring permits for boring, trenching, and right-of-way. Connecting such hard-to-reach locations, may cause significant delays and budget overruns in IoT projects. Our solutions aim to solve these challenges. By alleviating difficult challenges in connectivity, we believe that Actelis’ solutions are making a significant difference: effectively accelerating deployment of IoT projects and making IoT projects more affordable and predictable to plan and budget. Our solutions also offer end-to-end network security to protect critical IoT data, utilizing a powerful combination of coding and encryption technologies, applied as required on both new and existing infrastructure within the hybrid-fiber-copper network. Our solutions have been tested for performance and security by the U.S. Department of Defense, or the U.S. DoD, laboratories, and approved for deployment with U.S. Federal Government and U.S. defense forces, as part of APL (Approved Product List) in 2019. As of Dec. 31, 2021, we had more than 300 customers. Since the year ending Dec. 31, 2018, through the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, we experienced an average annual growth in our IoT business of more than 20% each year. Since our inception, our business has been focused on serving telecommunication service providers, also known as Telcos, providing connectivity for enterprises and residential customers. Our products and solutions have been deployed with more than 100 telecommunication service providers worldwide, in enterprise, residential and mobile base station connectivity applications. In recent years, as we have further developed our technology and rolled out additional products, we turned our focus on serving the wide-area IoT markets. Our operations are focused on our fast-growing IoT business, while maintaining our commitment to our existing Telco customers. “.

Actelis Networks, Inc. was founded in 1998 and has 45 employees. The company is located at 47800 Westinghouse Drive Fremont, CA 94539 and can be reached via phone at (510) 545-1045 or on the web at http://www.actelis.com/.

