Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

