ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,570. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $301.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.07.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.