Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.29. The company has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.82 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

