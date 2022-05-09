Adshares (ADS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $3.71 or 0.00011266 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $97.52 million and $2.78 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00178330 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,284,196 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

