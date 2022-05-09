AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $3.48. AdvanSix reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $9.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.48. 242,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AdvanSix by 12.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 171.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after buying an additional 571,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

