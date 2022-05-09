Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,113,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,136,550. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,712.52. Insiders have sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475 over the last quarter.

AAV traded down C$0.67 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.13. The company had a trading volume of 668,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,161. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

