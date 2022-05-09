Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.97

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 5615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
ADV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 43,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,170.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 151,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
