Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.97

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 5615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

ADV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $314,208.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 43,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,170.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 151,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.