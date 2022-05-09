AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. AECOM updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $71.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
