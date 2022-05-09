AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. AECOM updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $71.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172,924 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

