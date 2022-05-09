Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 692,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,129,747 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.60 ($5.89) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.26) to €4.70 ($4.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

