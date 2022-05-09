Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AEZS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.62. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 294.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEZS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

