Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
AEZS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.62. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEZS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.