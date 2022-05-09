AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96), Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

NYSE:MITT opened at $7.96 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 516,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 330,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 610.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

