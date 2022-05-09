Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.38

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The stock has a market cap of $830.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.30.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,231 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

