Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will report ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the lowest is ($2.13). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($6.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($7.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,760,000.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. 11,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,922. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.