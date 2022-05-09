AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys 54,800 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. ADTRAN accounts for about 6.0% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,895 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 735,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,249. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $904.35 million, a PE ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 1.27.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

