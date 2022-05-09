AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $11.99 Million Stock Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.7% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 7.44% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

AVEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. 373,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

