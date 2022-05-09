AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 3,076,804 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,076,804 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). EMCORE had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

