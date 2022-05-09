Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($149.47) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €146.15 ($153.85).

Shares of AIR opened at €107.50 ($113.16) on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($105.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is €105.33 and its 200-day moving average is €109.59.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

