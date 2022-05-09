Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.05% of Alamos Gold worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 115.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGI. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

