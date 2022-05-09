Alchemix Hits Market Cap of $66.84 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.13 or 0.00153194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $66.84 million and $3.76 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,051.84 or 1.00072246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,509,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,283 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

