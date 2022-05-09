Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Alight stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 106,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 695,128 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

