Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.94. 7,929,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365,981. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.