Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 78,386 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Comcast worth $302,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,530,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,611,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

