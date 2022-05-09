Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,709 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $14.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.91. 4,305,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,994. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.86 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

