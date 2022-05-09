Allen Investment Management LLC Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $18.91 on Monday, reaching $183.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,099. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $180.10 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.59.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.89.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

