Allen Investment Management LLC Has $611.54 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 7.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 588,452 shares of company stock valued at $125,766,998 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $51.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,261.68. 1,721,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,306. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,615.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,757.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

