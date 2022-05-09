Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,958 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 4.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Charter Communications worth $393,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $463.67. 2,426,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

