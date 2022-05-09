Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $64.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,250.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,536. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,606.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2,750.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

