Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.2% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Booking worth $95,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 31,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $170.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,023.57. The company had a trading volume of 664,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,155. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 165.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,182.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 94.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

