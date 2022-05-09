Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 25,991 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,991 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $50,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 196,692 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 210,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. 9,817,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,638. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

