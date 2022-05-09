Allen Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,874. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,841,660 shares of company stock valued at $77,620,655.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.