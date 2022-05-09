Allen Operations LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Allen Operations LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $9.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.00. 10,307,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,706. The stock has a market cap of $369.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.