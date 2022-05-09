Allen Operations LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allen Operations LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up 2.9% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $20.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.51. 16,786,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,238. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.10. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.78.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

