Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $123.35

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.35 and last traded at $123.82, with a volume of 15691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.