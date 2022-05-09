Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $21.73 on Friday, reaching $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,615.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,757.47.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

