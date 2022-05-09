Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,852,380,000 after acquiring an additional 166,072 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $44.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,270.11. 13,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,566. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,606.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2,750.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

