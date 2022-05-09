AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,458 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,458 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.