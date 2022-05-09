AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,449 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of D opened at $84.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

