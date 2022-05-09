AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,979,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,649,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 190.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $203.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.04. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $189.65 and a twelve month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

