AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

