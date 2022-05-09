AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 269.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $81.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

