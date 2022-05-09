AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,559 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 56,402 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

