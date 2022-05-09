AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $52.11 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

