Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.