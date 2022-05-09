Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84.
BLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
