Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRK stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

